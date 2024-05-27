Dam k xw,



We once again met with the Employer on May 22ndconcluding three days of bargaining. We are scheduled to meet again on June 14th and are canvassing for additional dates.



The Employer has not finished presenting its responses to the Union's proposals as tabled by us on May 7th. Despite that we have been able to agree on some standard collective agreement language such as establishing the grievance process, but we have been unable to fully engage in bargaining because we do not yet know the Employer's initial position on all the proposals. We hope to finally receive the Employer's complete responses to our May 7th proposals when we next meet on June 14th.



We will provide another update following our June 14th meeting and sooner if necessary.



In closing, a reminder that if you would like a copy of our proposals as tabled on May 7th, please reach out to one of us.



