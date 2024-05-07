Dam k xw,

As we wrote on April 19, 2024, we are meeting with the Employer this week (May 7, 8, and 9) to start bargaining for your first collective agreement. We have a called a Zoom member meeting for Thursday, May 9 to provide an update and answer any questions.

MEMBER MEETING (ZOOM)

Thursday, May 9

5:00 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting

Please contact any member of your Bargaining Committee for the link to attend the meetings.

In solidarity,

Victor Denny, Bargaining Committee Member

Hayley Harris, Bargaining Committee Member

Heather Raven Tuite, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



