Anspayaxw School - Bargaining Update

Dam k xw,

We are pleased to announce that Jody Robinson has joined your Bargaining Committee.

We're grateful to have Jody's participation on the committee representing the interests of all members as we continue our work at the table. Please join us in welcoming Jody to the committee and in supporting the important work ahead.

If you have questions, concerns, or issues you would like raised in bargaining, feel free to reach out to a member of the committee, including Jody.

Your Bargaining Committee,

Victor Denny, Bargaining Committee Member

Jody Robinson, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP