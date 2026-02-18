Why Bargaining Has Been Slow

Progress has been slower than anticipated due to two primary factors:



1. Employer Prioritization

The Employer has not consistently treated bargaining as a priority. Scheduled dates have been cancelled or deferred, making it difficult to sustain momentum.



In response, the Union applied to the Labour Relations Board for the appointment of a mediator. A mediation meeting was held on October 23, 2025. At that meeting, the Employer indicated they had a clear view of how compensation should work. The Union then formally requested a wage proposal.



We received that proposal 16 weeks later - on Friday, February 13, 2026.



2. Adherence to Cultural Practices

Bargaining dates have also been regularly cancelled in order to observe important Anspayaxw cultural practices. We respect the significance of these traditions and recognize the importance of observing appropriate periods of mourning and community response when a loss occurs.



In response to this ongoing pattern of cancellations, the Union sought more frequent bargaining dates, with some success. Most recently, the scheduled bargaining sessions of January 12–14, 2026 were cancelled due to cultural observances.



Upcoming Bargaining Dates

Your bargaining committee is currently scheduled to meet with the Employer on:

February 17, 18, and 23

March 9, 10, and 11

These dates are an important opportunity to develop momentum. Your committee will attend prepared to advance proposals and press for meaningful movement at the table.



We will provide further updates as those sessions progress.



Maintaining the Bargaining Committee



Given the extraordinary length of bargaining, some changes to the bargaining committee are not unexpected.

Hailey Harris has resigned from the bargaining committee to focus on other priorities. Hailey has been a strong and dedicated advocate for your rights since her election. We thank her for her work and wish her well going forward.



There are now two vacancies on the bargaining committee.



Nominations will open tomorrow. A separate bulletin will provide details regarding eligibility, timelines, and the nomination process.



Serving on the bargaining committee is an important responsibility. It strengthens transparency, broadens representation, and increases our collective leverage at the bargaining table. We encourage members who are committed to achieving a strong collective agreement to consider putting their names forward.



Your Bargaining Committee,



Victor Denny, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





