Anti-Racism Resources
“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be antiracist.”
- Angela Davis
Articles
Decolonizing together: Moving beyond a politics of solidarity toward a practice of decolonization
Statement on World Day Against Racism from the International Trade Union Confederation
Resources
Healing in Action: A Toolkit for Black Lives Matter Healing Justice and Direct Action
Racial Discrimination in the World of Work (International Labour Organisation)
Understanding Racism (National Collaborative Centre for Indigenous Health)
Posters and social media shareables
Chinese students strike against segregated schools (Graphic History Collective)
Remembering the 75th Anniversary of Japanese Canadian Internment (Graphic History Collective)
Chloe Cooley and Slavery in Canada (Graphic History Collective)
Links
Native-Land.ca: A tool for learning about whose land you are on and what treaties apply to the land
Whose Land? - A tool for exploring the traditional stewards and caretakers of the land you occupy
Podcasts and videos
Reading List: find these books at your public library or local bookshop
The Skin We're In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power by Desmond Cole
21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act: Helping Canadians Make Reconciliation with Indigenous People a Reality by Bob Joseph
How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches by Audre Lorde
Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho
The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla E. Saad
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
Black Looks: Race and Representation by bell hooks
A Mind Spread Out on the Ground by Alicia Elliott
Border and Rule: Global Migration, Capitalism, and the Rise of Racist Nationalism by Harsha Walia
The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas
Speaking Our Truth: A Journey of Reconciliation by Monique Gray Smith
The Hate Race by Maxine Beneba Clarke
Why I'm No Longer Talking To White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge
White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo
We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib
Suggest a resource: [email protected]
