Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Anti-Racism Resources

Anti-Racism Resources

Published on March 23, 2021

Anti-Racism Resources

Not a member of our equity networks? Join now!

 “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be antiracist.”

- Angela Davis

 

Articles 

Decolonizing together: Moving beyond a politics of solidarity toward a practice of decolonization 

Statement on World Day Against Racism from the International Trade Union Confederation 

White Fragility and the Rules of Engagement 

 

Resources 

Healing in Action: A Toolkit for Black Lives Matter Healing Justice and Direct Action 

Racial Discrimination in the World of Work (International Labour Organisation) 

Understanding Racism (National Collaborative Centre for Indigenous Health) 

Guide to Allyship

 

Posters and social media shareables

Chinese students strike against segregated schools (Graphic History Collective) 

Remembering the 75th Anniversary of Japanese Canadian Internment (Graphic History Collective) 

Chloe Cooley and Slavery in Canada (Graphic History Collective) 

 Social media shareables from BC government

Just Seeds: Racial Justice downloadable graphics

 Black Lives Matter Social Media Graphics 

 

Links 

Fight Covid Racism

Black Lives Matter Canada 

Native-Land.ca: A tool for learning about whose land you are on and what treaties apply to the land 

Whose Land? - A tool for exploring the traditional stewards and caretakers of the land you occupy 

International Decade for People of African Descent 

Coalition of Black Trade Unionists 

Asian Canadian Labour Alliance 

Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion  

Canadian Race Relations Foundation  

BC's Office of the Human Rights Commissioner

Racial Equality Tools  

Idle No More

The Runnymede Trust 

 

Podcasts and videos

1619 

Intersectionality Matters 

Codeswitch 

Speaking of Racism

Cornel West: The Power of Hope

Cornel West: Race Matters

 

Reading List: find these books at your public library or local bookshop 

The Skin We're In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power by Desmond Cole 

21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act: Helping Canadians Make Reconciliation with Indigenous People a Reality by Bob Joseph 

How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi 

Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches by Audre Lorde 

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho 

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla E. Saad 

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo 

Black Looks: Race and Representation by bell hooks 

A Mind Spread Out on the Ground by Alicia Elliott 

Border and Rule: Global Migration, Capitalism, and the Rise of Racist Nationalism by Harsha Walia

The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas

Speaking Our Truth: A Journey of Reconciliation by Monique Gray Smith

The Hate Race by Maxine Beneba Clarke

Why I'm No Longer Talking To White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge

White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo

We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib

 

Suggest a resource: [email protected] 

 