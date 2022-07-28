APPLICATION SUPPORT ANALYST

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

July 28, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires an Application Support Specialist to work in the IT Services of the Administration Department, effective immediately. In this role, you will be responsible for the support and administration of a broad range of systems used by the union's staff and members.

As an Application Support Analyst, you will work directly with the union's IT Services and software development teams.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide support to users in the identification and resolution of system issues.

Ensure application continuity and quality by owning the resolution of issues, tracking progress, and escalating as appropriate.

Provide thorough and timely communication to users throughout the resolution process.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues across a range of complex applications with diverse technology stacks. Must be comfortable resolving issues via logs and examining application source code.

Provide on-going monitoring, maintenance and capacity planning for the BCGEU's systems.

Contribute to process development and best practices with a view to improving system resilience, performance and supportability.

Work with internal development teams and 3rd party vendors to configure/upgrade applications and supporting infrastructure such as web, application and database servers.

Carry out some development and bug fixing tasks related to application code, SQL, scripting and reporting.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 5 years' experience as an Application Support Specialist.

Post-secondary education and/or equivalent experience in Computer Science or a related discipline.

Candidate must have a strong technical background and ideally have previous hands-on development experience. Our in-house applications are developed using JavaScript, Java and PHP technology stacks so knowledge of one or more of these technologies is desirable.

Experience working with and managing vendors to resolve support issues.

Familiarity administering tools from the Atlassian product suite including Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo and Bitbucket Pipelines or similar tools from another vendor.

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Excellent time management skills and organizational abilities.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to explain complex system issues to non-technical users.

Strong interpersonal and conflict de-escalation skills.

Preference may be given to candidates with:

Knowledge and experience of AWS and Azure platforms and their cloud services.

Practical experience working with Infrastrucure-as-Code, such as Ansible, CloudFormation, AWS CDK or other similar technologies.

Experience with microservices architectures and automated deployment techniques in these environments.

Experience managing UnionWare, NationBuilder, Microsoft Dynamics GP, OmniRIM, Epicor HCM and/or ArkCase systems or similar tools.

Experience managing and administering Linux and/or Microsoft Windows based servers.

Database Administration experience working with PostgreSQL and/or Microsoft SQL Server.

Good understanding of networking fundamentals.

Familiarity creating and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $4,009.04 - $4,355.48

Annual: $104,593.05 - $113,631.42

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, August 19, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP