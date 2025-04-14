Our union is pleased to advise members covered by the HSPBA collective agreement that the application process for reimbursement of professional fees for 2025-an item negotiated in the 2022-2025 HSPBA collective agreement-is now open.



Many health sciences professionals pay out of pocket for fees required by regulatory bodies or for voluntary membership dues to professional associations that help them to enhance their ability to maintain current and best practices in the workplace. To assist with these costs, you may now submit a request for reimbursement for fees related to one professional body of your choice for the current year, 2025.



You are encouraged to apply for reimbursement for the highest/largest fee in dollar value that you paid in 2025. Please note: members will be reimbursed up to a maximum cap for the selected fee, as informed by the standard fee rates set by the relevant regulatory body and/or professional association.



For full details on submission criteria and eligibility, please see the attached Funding Guidelines. These can also be found on our website alongside the submission form at www.bcgeu.ca/learning



Only applications made through the online portal will be accepted. All documents will need to be submitted to complete the application process. Your application will be rejected if any of these documents are missing and you will be required to resubmit your application. A reminder: only one fee may be claimed for reimbursement for 2025.



You will receive an automated reply after completing the form to confirm your submission has been successfully sent; once your application has been manually reviewed, you will receive an email confirming receipt of the submission and supporting document(s).



Please understand that we expect to receive a very large volume of applications at once and will not be able to answer individual inquiries about the status of a submission. Please allow up to six weeks for your reimbursement to be processed.



We thank you in advance for your patience.



In Solidarity,



BCGEU Investment and Pension Services



