The community social services tentative agreement that members are currently voting on includes wage protections to adjust the April 1, 2023 wage increases according to the impact of inflation in the previous 12 months.



Based on inflation figures released this week, we can confirm that if the agreement is ratified, members will receive the full 6.75% wage increase starting the first full pay period after April 1, 2023.

This brings the total general wage increases for the first two years of the agreement to well over 10% for most members, on top of additional increases related to low wage redress and wage comparability.



The tentative agreement also includes wage protections for the April 1, 2024 wage increases, which would be calculated around this time next year. You can find more information about the wage increases and other improvements in your collective agreement on the ratification page.



Voting is open until 5 p.m. PDT on March 27, 2023. If you haven't already cast your ballot, make sure to do so before the deadline. You can find information on the ratification vote here.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP