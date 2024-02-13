We wanted to send an update regarding the letter you received from your Employer regarding your statutory holiday bank. The Union currently has an active grievance over the Employer violating the collective agreement. Currently, the Employer has full-time employee's accruing a percentage of regular straight-time hours. This accrual language is only meant for part-time employees and not for full-time employees.



We are currently scheduled for March 18 to present our grievance in front of an Arbitrator. At this time there will be no changes for employee statutory banks until either a mutual decision has been made between the Employer and the Union or a decision is made by an Arbitrator. We will make sure to update the staff of any changes or developments.



In solidarity,



Tamara Peterson Charmaine Roesler

Local 304 Chair Staff Representative



