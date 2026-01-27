Are you a Special Provincial Constable?

If you are a Special Provincial Constable (SPC), as designated under the British Columbia Police Act, we'd like to hear from you.



The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has responsibility for the investigation of incidents involving police or SPCs where serious harm or death has occurred. Right now, there are active discussions with your employer about legal representation and indemnity during IIO investigations.

Your union wants to hear from you if you have been involved in an active or previous IIO investigation. We want to understand better the investigations and how members have been affected during this process.

To complete the survey, please click here.



Special Provincial Constables are provincial employees with investigative or enforcement-related roles who have been designated specific powers through the Police Act under regulations specific to their position. Positions designated as SPCs within our membership include Deputy Sheriffs, Conservation Officers, Natural Resource Officers, Tax Fraud Investigators, CVSE Officers, Liquor and Cannabis Inspectors, Loss Prevention Officers, Gaming Investigators, and other investigative and enforcement roles.

Earlier this month, we shared information about the new one-year pilot project introduced by the provincial government that provides legal indemnity coverage for SPCs who may become involved in investigations conducted by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). You can read the member bulletin here.

Thank you for taking the time to share your experiences with us, it will help inform our next steps together. Please take the survey and share with any colleagues that you think might not have received this.





