BCGEU is seeking members who are interested in becoming member educators.



Member educators play a vital role in delivering our worker-centered union education programs and facilitating meaningful and inclusive learning experiences for our members. If you are interested in being considered for the role, please complete this Expression of Interest form by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.



Member educators co-facilitate workshops offered through our BCGEU Learning, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), or Organizing departments. All member educators will receive facilitation skills training and are expected to make a commitment to stay active in the role for at least two - three years. This year we are recruiting member educators to deliver courses in our Learning and OHS departments only.



By completing the Expression of Interest form the selection committee will be able to find out more about your interests and your background so please provide as much information as possible. The selection committee includes the chair of the Education and Scholarship committee, two members of the Provincial Executive and staff.



All stewards and members who have taken STEP UP! and union appointed OHS reps who have completed the basic OHS training are welcome to apply. We strongly encourage applications from members who are Indigenous, Black and Workers of Colour as well as members from all equity groups, young workers, and workers with additional language skills.



If you have any questions, please reach out to [email protected].



In solidarity,



BCGEU Learning & OHS



Ann Bradbury

Education Officer

BCGEU Learning & OHS



UWU/MoveUP