Have you ever wondered about how we achieved the gains we have today? Things like the minimum wage, paid vacation and Occupational Health & Safety were won over generations of struggle by trade unionists, and the fight continues today. If this history piques your interest at all, please read on!



The Area 01 Cross Component Committee would like to invite you to an interactive workshop on Saturday, February 8, 2025 , to explore and discuss the past and present of the labour movement. The workshop will be held at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm.



People with all knowledge levels on this topic are welcome; if you don't know anything, you're invited to come learn, or if you're a history buff we'd love to hear your contributions! We will be discussing the story of workers in Canada from colonisation to the present day.



Snacks and drinks will be provided.



RSVP: Please click here to register:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/area_01_ccc_labour_history_workshop



In solidarity,



Natalie Baker, Shop Steward, Local 1201

Area 01 Cross Component Committee



