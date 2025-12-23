To Area 01 BCGEU Members

Free Family Swim Day



Join Us for a Fun-Filled Afternoon at Saanich Commonwealth Pool







Event Details

Looking for a way to spend quality time with your family over the holiday season? You're invited to our Family Swim Event at the Saanich Commonwealth Pool!



Date and Time

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm



Location

Venue: Saanich Commonwealth Pool

Address: 4636 Elk Lake Drive



Event Highlights

Open swim for all families

Family-friendly environment

Lifeguards on duty for everyone’s safety

What to Bring

Swimsuits and towels

Contact Information

For more information, please contact the Cross Component Committee at: [email protected].



We look forward to seeing you and your family for a splashing good time!



Your Area 01 Cross Component Committee



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUp