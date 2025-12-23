Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Area 01 BCGEU Members - Free Family Swim Day

Published on December 23, 2025

To Area 01 BCGEU Members

Free Family Swim Day
 
Join Us for a Fun-Filled Afternoon at Saanich Commonwealth Pool




Event Details
Looking for a way to spend quality time with your family over the holiday season? You're invited to our Family Swim Event at the Saanich Commonwealth Pool!

Date and Time
Date:                          Sunday, December 28, 2025
Time:                          1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Location
Venue:                       Saanich Commonwealth Pool
Address:                   4636 Elk Lake Drive

Event Highlights

  • Open swim for all families
  • Family-friendly environment
  • Lifeguards on duty for everyone’s safety

What to Bring

  • Swimsuits and towels

Contact Information
For more information, please contact the Cross Component Committee at:  [email protected].
 

We look forward to seeing you and your family for a splashing good time!
 

Your Area 01 Cross Component Committee

Download PDF of notice here

 

