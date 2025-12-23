To Area 01 BCGEU Members
Event Details
Looking for a way to spend quality time with your family over the holiday season? You're invited to our Family Swim Event at the Saanich Commonwealth Pool!
Date and Time
Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Location
Venue: Saanich Commonwealth Pool
Address: 4636 Elk Lake Drive
Event Highlights
- Open swim for all families
- Family-friendly environment
- Lifeguards on duty for everyone’s safety
What to Bring
- Swimsuits and towels
Contact Information
For more information, please contact the Cross Component Committee at: [email protected].
We look forward to seeing you and your family for a splashing good time!
Your Area 01 Cross Component Committee
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUp
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs