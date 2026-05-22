To: All Area 03 BCGEU Members in the Public Service Pension Plan

From: Area 03 Cross Component Committee

Re: Pension Seminars for BCGEU Members in the Public Service Pension Plan - June 7 and 14, 2026



The Area 03 Cross Component Committee would like to invite BCGEU members participating in the Public Service Pension Plan to join a free in-person Pension Seminar. These seminars will be facilitated by the BC Pension Corporation.



These sessions are only open to members of the Public Service Pension Plan.



Come learn details about the Public Service Pension Plan, your options for pension payments, and the transition from working to retirement.





PLACE: BCGEU Headquarters - TKEC Rooms - 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby



DATES: June 7 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. & June 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Area 03 CCC events are popular and spaces fill up quickly. As such, attendance for this event will be determined by random draw of those who register before May 29, 2026.



You have until Friday May 29, 2026, to register for the draws. Late registrations and/or drop-ins will not be accommodated.



To enter the draw, please click on a link:



June 7 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: https://forms.office.com/r/VuazR5MH3r



June 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: https://forms.office.com/r/pxGf14xPRj



Those who have been randomly selected will be contacted the week of June 1 to confirm your attendance where will be provided a link to pay the deposit.



Deposit

Once you have been selected by lottery to attend the event, you will receive an email confirmation that includes a link to submit your deposit.

A deposit payment of $10.00 per person is required for this event. The deposit can be paid online using Visa or Mastercard.

Only participants that have been randomly selected, registered and paid the deposit by June 5 will be eligible to attend the event.

No refunds will be given if you do not attend and/or do not check in with the registration desk at the start of the event.

Deposit refunds take up to seven days to process after the event.

If you are facing financial hardship to pay the deposit, please contact [email protected] or (604) 215-1499 for assistance.

Please direct any questions to [email protected] or call (604) 215-1499.



The BCGEU Code of Conduct is in effect at all Cross Component events. Any participant engaging in unacceptable behaviour may be asked to leave and may not be invited to future events.



In solidarity,



Jennifer Elkabbany, Area 03 Cross Component Chairperson

Ashley Shapiro, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here





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