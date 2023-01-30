Area 04 Local Leadership Training Part 1 & 2
**Part 1: online (1-day) - CHOOSE ONE OF March 30, April 5 OR April 14, 2023 &Part 2 – In-person (2-day) - April 17 & 18, 2023
Area 04 Local Executive Leadership Training will be held in two parts.
Part 1 is an all-day online webinar. You will have a choice of one of the three dates listed above. Part 2 is a two-day in-person training session being held at a venue in Pitt Meadows.
We are asking local chairs to coordinate their local executives to sign up for the Part 1 webinar on the same day when the registration is released.
Please watch for the registration information at the beginning of March.
**The Part 1 webinar is a pre-requisite to the Part 2 in-person training
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.