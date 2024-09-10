Date: Sunday September 15, 2024, 10AM – 1PM

Place: 17535 55B Ave, Surrey, BC V3S 5V2



The Area 04 Cross Component is holding a day of Solidarity for the Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1742 who work at HandyDART.

We will be supporting their picket line on Sunday September 15th from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

The worksite is located at: 17535 55b Ave, Surrey, BC V3S 5V2

We will be walking the picket line to show our support for the struggle of workers currently on strike.

The committee is inviting all BCGEU members in the Fraser Valley to come out and support these workers in their struggle for a fair collective agreement.





