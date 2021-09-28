Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Area 05 Health Science Professionals Sector Council Update - BCGEU

Published on September 28, 2021

The following person has been acclaimed (no election necessary as only one person was nominated) from their local to the Sectoral Council:

· 405 – Nicole Lockie

Congratulations Nicole.

 

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations


