To: All BCGEU members in Fort Nelson

Re: Meet & Greet Movie Night in Fort Nelson

Your Area 10 Cross Component Committee is sponsoring a movie night!

The kids are back to school, but school is out for us!

Dust off your leather jacket, put on some hairspray, and dress like it's the '80s. The Union is going retro!

A Family Friendly movie event, includes: 1 free small popcorn and 1 free small drink per person (butter included if desired).

Location: Phoenix Theatre, 5319 50th Street, Fort Nelson

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Meet & Greet: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Movie: 7:00 pm

Movie: FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF (rated PG-13)

Come meet members of the CCC, Tanya Boyd (Local 710) and Drew Ferreira (Local 1210). Local 710 Equity Worker, Ayla Malcom, and Bargaining Chair for School District #81, Jenni Waldern, will also be in attendance.

Be sure to register early and include the number of guests you will be bringing as there is a maximum of 100 attendees.

RVSP HERE: http://events.bcgeu.ca/area_10_ccc_movie_night_in_fort_nelson

In Solidarity,

Area 10 Cross Component Committee





UWU/MoveUP