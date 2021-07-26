Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. ARGO Road Maintenance, Mile 22 Yard - Steward election results - BCGEU

Published on July 26, 2021

Nominations closed July 19, 2021 for election of Steward at the Mile 22 yard, ARGO Road Maintenance.
 
Peter Daly has been elected as a Steward at the Mile 22 yard.
 
Please join us in wishing Peter well in his new position!
 
 
In solidarity
 
Brittany Lequiere
Staff Representative

