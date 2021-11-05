John Cantlon (Local 1010 Chair), Local Activists, and Component members along with BCGEU Staff, will be visiting members of Local 1010 on the dates noted below.



They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members and to update membership information. They will do their best to minimize workday interruptions but look forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.



Worksites and corresponding dates are:



Monday, November 22, 2021:

8:00 am – 4:00 pm: Fort St. John area, including Buick Creek, Clayhurst,

Rose Prairie and Cecil Lake.

7:00 pm – Local 1010 membership meeting via Zoom or

In person at the BCGEU office, 10147 100 Avenue, Fort St. John.

(meeting notice with agenda will be sent separately)



Tuesday, November 23, 2021:

8:00 am – 4:00 pm: South Peace worksites including Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge

and Dawson Creek.

7:00 pm – Local 1010 membership meeting via Zoom or

In person at the George Dawson Inn, 11705 8th Street, Dawson Creek

(meeting notice with agenda will be sent separately)

If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office

in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]



