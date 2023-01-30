Nominations for your bargaining committee closed on February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed bargaining committee members Alex Seltenrich and Bill Mazanek for ARGO Road Maintenance SA-21.
Thank you.
Celina Taylor
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.