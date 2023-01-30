Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 03, 2023

Nominations for your bargaining committee closed on February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. 


Please join us in congratulating your newly acclaimed bargaining committee members Alex Seltenrich and Bill Mazanek for ARGO Road Maintenance SA-21.
 
 
Thank you.
 
 
Celina Taylor
Staff Representative

