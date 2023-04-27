REGULAR ASSISTANT COORDINATOR (SR3)

LOWER MAINLAND AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires an assistant coordinator for its Lower Mainland Area Office. The effective date to be determined.

The Assistant Coordinator will function as a member of the senior staff team of the Union, responsible for implementing policies of the Union and overseeing various aspects of the Union's operation.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The assistant coordinator will:

supervise the activities of the Lower Mainland Area Office, including both servicing and support staff;

assist staff in planning and meeting objectives;

prepare and oversee departmental operational and capital budgets;

conduct workload reviews and assess work performance;

advise staff on contract administration, Local administration, volunteer recruitment and retention, and other servicing issues;

coordinate departmental activities within context of overall objectives of the Union;

liaise with senior government and employer representatives and other Unions;

coordinate training for staff;

work as part of an operational team of coordinators and directors; and

assume administrative responsibility for Union committees and components as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualifications include demonstrated competency in negotiating collective agreements, including drafting contract language, and analyzing employer proposals; experience in administration of collective agreements and grievance handling including arbitration; knowledge of labour legislation including union organizing law as well as organizing methodologies.

The successful applicant will have a demonstrated ability to mentor staff and activists; strong work organization and file management skills; strong facilitation and communication skills; and will have

the ability to work cooperatively with staff, elected officers and members.

The successful applicant will understand and share the values and goals of the labour movement and the BCGEU in particular.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $5,501.84 - $5,650.38

Annually: $143,539.15 - $147,414.46

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, November 17, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP