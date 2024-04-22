ASSISTANT COORDINATOR (SR4)

ADVOCACY DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL POSTING

April 22, 2024

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires an experienced lawyer, trade unionist or lay-person to fill the vacancy of Assistant Coordinator in the Advocacy department. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Assistant Coordinator will function as a member of the senior staff team of the Union, responsible for implementing policies of the Union and overseeing various aspects of the Union's operation. This position will be required to have a caseload; however, the caseload will be reduced in order to perform the additional following duties:

Working closely with the Advocacy Director, the Assistant Advocacy Coordinator will be responsible for:

assisting advocacy staff representatives in planning and meeting objectives through ongoing mentoring and support in managing files including arbitration, Labour Relations Board, exclusions, and privacy matters;

supervising Advocacy servicing and support staff, including providing ongoing probationary work review and assessment;

keeping the President, members, and staff informed of recent arbitration, Labour Relations Board and Court decisions;

providing education to staff, members and in the labour movement, as directed by the President;

working with the University of Victoria on Faculty of Law Co-op student placement; and liaise with other Unions on common labour relations issues or as directed by the President or the Director of Advocacy, Staff Development and Labour Relations.

The Assistant Coordinator will participate in the preparation of the annual Advocacy budget; and in the absence of the Advocacy Coordinator, authorize expenditures for the Union's subscription, hearing and legal costs.

This position may have administrative responsibility for a Component as assigned by the President and will work as part of an operational team with Component administrative responsibility to implement policies of the Union.

SALARY RANGE:

Bi-Weekly: $6,175.67

Annually: $161,118.91

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2024

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP