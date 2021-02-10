ASSISTANT COORDINATOR (Temporary)

LOWER MAINLAND AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

February 10, 2021

A temporary vacancy exists for the position of assistant coordinator (SR3) Lower Mainland Area Office, effective date to be determined. The term of assignment is up to return of incumbent. This position will report directly to the regional coordinator and to the Director of Field Services.

DUTIES:

The assistant coordinator will be responsible for direct support and supervision for both servicing and support staff as assigned by the regional coordinator; must have a familiarity with various aspects of servicing the membership, administration of collective agreements, advocacy, technical services, as well as dealing with local officers and component executives; assist staff in planning and meeting objectives; coordinate regional activities within context of overall objectives of the Union; work as part of an operational team of coordinators and directors and administrative responsibility for union committees and components. This individual will have to prioritize and manage a servicing assignment along with supporting other staff.

Applicants will be required to:

have a demonstrated ability to work with members and staff on a team basis;

assume responsibility for assisting the coordination of the work of the area office and supervising all staff;

assist departmental staff in their work to develop and implement BCGEU policy change;

assist, as required, with negotiation of agreements affecting BCGEU members;

in consultation with the regional coordinator, assist in the development of departmental budget proposals, both operational and capital;

assist staff with outreach to community;

provide administrative support for a component when needed and as assigned by the regional coordinator.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience as a staff representative, ability to supervise in a collegial setting; strong communications skills; experience in planning and implementation of issues of caseload and file management, M2M Outreach campaigns, and bargaining.

Excellent communications skills, demonstrated ability to problem solve and have an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement. Must be able to maintain effective working relationships with union and community activists.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for this position.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

UWU/MoveUP