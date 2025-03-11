EXCLUDED ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (ES4)

TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS DEPARTMENT

Job ID: EX007

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL

March 7, 2025

Job Summary:

The Associate Director, IT is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of BCGEU's IT Support Team. Reporting directly to the Director, IT, this role ensures the delivery of effective, reliable, and secure technical support services to the organization. The Associate Director, IT manages support team personnel, coordinates projects, and partners closely with the Director, IT to align operational initiatives with broader organizational objectives. Additionally, the Associate Director serves as the designate when the Director is unavailable and assists in overseeing all IT-related projects.

Key Responsibilities:

Team Leadership & Management

Lead the IT Support Team in providing timely and high-quality technical support to all BCGEU staff, ensuring that service-level agreements (SLAs) and performance metrics are consistently met or exceeded.

Recruit, mentor, and develop Support Team members, providing guidance, performance evaluations, and professional growth opportunities.

Foster a positive, collaborative team culture aligned with BCGEU's values of respect, fairness, and inclusivity.

Address performance issues through appropriate performance management processes and take corrective actions and apply disciplinary measures as needed.

Act as the Director's designate in their absence, ensuring continuity of leadership and decision making for the IT department.

Operational Excellence

Oversee the day-to-day operations of the Support Team, including incident management, service requests, and on-call rotation.

Maintain and continuously improve support processes and documentation, promoting knowledge-sharing across the department.

Track, analyze, and report on support metrics, identifying trends and root causes of issues to drive effective solutions and process improvements.

Project Coordination

Assist the Director, IT in overseeing IT projects, collaborating with stakeholders to define requirements, set timelines, plan, prioritize, and allocate resources effectively.

Prepare and present regular status reports highlighting progress, risks, and key milestones, keeping the Director, IT and relevant stakeholders informed.

Serve as a key point of contact for cross-functional teams to ensure smooth hand-offs and clear communication on project deliverables.

Technology Strategy & Alignment

Contribute to the development and refinement of IT strategies and roadmaps, particularly as they relate to end-user support, helpdesk tools, and service delivery optimization.

Assess and recommend new technologies, tools, or best practices to enhance support quality and efficiency.

Ensure that Support Team initiatives align with the broader IT Department goals set forth by the Director, IT and Cybersecurity Officer & Solutions Architect.

Risk Management & Security Compliance

Partner with the Director, IT and IT Admin Team to implement and reinforce cybersecurity and data privacy best practices in accordance with BCGEU's governance framework.

Stay informed about emerging threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring that the Support Team adheres to protocols designed to protect member and organizational data.

Oversee compliance within the support function with relevant regulations (e.g., PIPA/PIPEDA), guidelines, and internal policies, elevating risks or issues to the Director, IT as needed.

Stakeholder Engagement & Communication

Act as a liaison between end-users and the IT Department, ensuring clear communication about service expectations, issue resolutions, and project impacts.

Proactively gather feedback from staff and union members to improve service quality and user satisfaction.

Present support-related insights, updates, and recommendations to the Director, IT and, when needed, to executive leadership.

Education & Relevant Experience:

Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field preferred; relevant experience may be considered in lieu of formal education.

IT certifications (e.g., ITIL, CompTIA A+/Network+, Microsoft certifications) are beneficial.

5+ years of progressive experience in an IT support or service delivery environment, with 2+ years in a supervisory or team lead role.

Demonstrated track record of managing technical support functions, helpdesk operations, or related IT services in a fast-paced setting.

Experience in a unionized or non-profit environment is an asset.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Leadership & Team Building: Proven ability to build, motivate, and develop a high-performing team.

Technical Expertise: Strong understanding of desktop support, helpdesk software (such as Jira Service Desk), troubleshooting methodologies, and common IT infrastructures (Windows, macOS, mobile platforms).

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills; ability to translate technical issues and solutions into clear, concise information for diverse audiences.

Problem-Solving: Adept at diagnosing complex technical issues, identifying root causes, and implementing lasting solutions.

Project Management: Capable of coordinating multiple projects simultaneously, prioritizing tasks effectively, and meeting deadlines.

Customer Service Orientation: Commitment to providing exemplary internal customer support, demonstrated through responsiveness and user-centered service delivery.

Adaptability: Comfortable navigating and leading in an evolving environment, with a proactive approach to change management.

Indigenous candidates are welcome to connect with an Indigenous team member in our organization to discuss the recruitment process and our workplace, please contact [email protected] to arrange a call.

Salary:

Bi-Week: $6,246.59

Annual: $162,969.16

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].

Submit applications no later than 5:00pm, Sunday March 23, 2025.

At BCGEU, we're committed to providing a healthy, safe and inclusive workplace where respect and diversity are recognized assets. We invite and welcome applications from women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, People with Disabilities and Disabled People, people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and all people committed to meaningful work that makes a difference. We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].