The union has been made aware of the police incident that occurred at Atira's London Hotel, July 20. We are currently working with your elected leaders, OHS reps and stewards to ensure a proper investigation, risk assessment and follow up happens from Atira.



While that process is ongoing, our immediate concern is the health, safety and wellbeing of any members who have been impacted by the events of last Monday. If you need mental health supports, there are several options available to you through your Collective Agreement and WorkSafeBC.



Your collective agreement provides confidential counselling services through the Employee Assistance and Wellness program:



Lifeworks

To access critical incident support 24/7, call 1-855-369-9476

To access your EFAP Plan, call 1-844-880-9142

To access online resources, visit https://lifeworks.com/en/efap-employee-family-assistance-program



If you need to submit a claim to WorkSafeBC for a physical or psychological injury, you can do so here.



WorkSafeBC can also provide confidential support for critical incidents without submitting a claim, including counselling services. If you would like to access those supports, you can do so here.



If you have further questions or concerns, please contact your local steward, elected officer or OHS rep. If you have additional Occupational Health and Safety concerns, you can reach us at [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here









