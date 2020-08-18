Further to our earlier announcement regarding a tentative agreement being reached between the BCGEU and Atira Property Management, we are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process.

On Wednesday August 19th, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact Area03Elections@bcgeu.ca.

Balloting will open August 19th at 8:30am. The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT.

Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends voting "yes" for the ratification of this tentative agreement.

To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Steve Bouchard, Bargaining Committee Member (Chair)

Robert Surette, Bargaining Committee Member

Stella Gladue, Bargaining Committee Member

Hilary Andow, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download tentative agreement here

Download Atira Townhall information here



