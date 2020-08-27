 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Atira Property Management Inc. - Collective Agreement Ratification - BCGEU

Published on August 27, 2020

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit!

I would like to acknowledge the very valuable input, contributions, and advocacy that the Bargaining Committee provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the Employer.

The Union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support. 

In solidarity,

Steve Bouchard, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Stella Gladue, Bargaining Committee Member
Robert Surette, Bargaining Committee Member
Hilary Andow, Staff Representative

 

