Many members have contacted the Union with the same concerns regarding the deductions made to the pandemic pay.

Your Employer has confirmed that deductions were made based on the fact that members received a "Covid premium pay" during the period of March 23 until May 24, 2020. The funding for the premium pay comes directly from the "Safe Staffing Strategies" with BC Housing. The pandemic pay funding period was March 15 until July 4th, 2020. The Government deducted the premium amounts that were previously paid to staff March 23 to May 24, 2020. For clarification, the Employer's invoice, provided to the Government, for the calculations of pandemic pay included:

total cost for the pandemic pay ($4/hour) total amount to be deducted for the Covid premium pay