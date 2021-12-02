Nominations for election of Shop Steward at your worksite are now closed.
Please join us in welcoming the following members in their role as worksite Stewards!
- Michele Wesley
- Tracy Thompson
- Cynthia Miranda
- Robert Surette
- Cassandra Elkin
- Stella Gladue
- Afsana Nitol
- Sunni Davey
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity,
Dave MacDonald
Component VP and Local 1703 Chair
Lisa Langevin
BCGEU Staff Representative
