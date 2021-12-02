Click here to find info on COVID-19

Atira Property Management Inc. - Shop steward results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 09, 2021

Nominations for election of Shop Steward at your worksite are now closed.

Please join us in welcoming the following members in their role as worksite Stewards! 

  • Michele Wesley
  • Tracy Thompson
  • Cynthia Miranda
  • Robert Surette
  • Cassandra Elkin
  • Stella Gladue
  • Afsana Nitol
  • Sunni Davey 

Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity,
 
Dave MacDonald
Component VP and Local 1703 Chair

Lisa Langevin
BCGEU Staff Representative

