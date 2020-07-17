 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  Atira Town Hall Meeting and Rat Vote - BCGEU

Atira Town Hall Meeting and Rat Vote - BCGEU

Published on July 17, 2020

COMPONENT: 17 – Atira
LOCAL: 1703
DATE: Thursday, August 13, 2020
TIME: 6:00 pm – Town Hall Meeting – Local 1703
PLACE: Via Phone
RE: Town Hall Meeting and Rat Vote

 

Important Town Hall Meeting – via Telephone Only

 
Hello Everyone,
 
We will be hosting a town hall on August 13, 2020 at 6pm.
 
We will be discussing the changes to the Collective Agreement that were negotiated by your bargaining committee. The town hall will be held over the phone, so we will need an updated phone number to reach you by. We will be dialling you into the meeting. If you need to update your number to ensure you get the call, please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at area03@bcgeu.ca.
 
Hope you can attend the call.
 
The ratification vote will then be done via email wherein you will receive a link that will take you to the voting area.

Meeting Speakers:
Hilary Andow – Staff Representative
Steve Bouchard – Bargaining Chair and Atira Shop Steward and OHS Rep
Robert Surette – Bargaining Member and Atira Shop Steward
Stella Gladue – Bargaining Member and Atira OHS Rep

 
If you do not receive a call, you can dial in by calling the below number:

  • Call 1-877-229-8493, when prompted enter conference ID # 117342

 
 
 
In Solidarity

Hilary Andow, Staff Representative



