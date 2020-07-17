Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
COMPONENT: 17 – Atira LOCAL: 1703 DATE: Thursday, August 13, 2020 TIME: 6:00 pm – Town Hall Meeting – Local 1703 PLACE: Via Phone RE: Town Hall Meeting and Rat Vote
Important Town Hall Meeting – via Telephone Only
Hello Everyone,
We will be hosting a town hall on August 13, 2020 at 6pm.
We will be discussing the changes to the Collective Agreement that were negotiated by your bargaining committee. The town hall will be held over the phone, so we will need an updated phone number to reach you by. We will be dialling you into the meeting. If you need to update your number to ensure you get the call, please contact the Lower Mainland Area Office at area03@bcgeu.ca.
Hope you can attend the call.
The ratification vote will then be done via email wherein you will receive a link that will take you to the voting area.
Meeting Speakers: Hilary Andow – Staff Representative Steve Bouchard – Bargaining Chair and Atira Shop Steward and OHS Rep Robert Surette – Bargaining Member and Atira Shop Steward Stella Gladue – Bargaining Member and Atira OHS Rep
If you do not receive a call, you can dial in by calling the below number:
Call 1-877-229-8493, when prompted enter conference ID # 117342