To: All Component 1 Deputy Sheriffs

Re: Vacation Selection Grievance

It has come to the attention of your Union that B.C. Sheriff Service (BCSS) is restricting vacation selection for Deputy Sheriffs during the prime-time vacation period, from May 1 to September 30, inclusive. In response, your Union has filed a Union Grievance demanding that the Employer rescind arbitrary ratios for prime time vacation selection and allow Deputy Sheriffs to take at least four weeks of their vacation entitlement during the prime time vacation period.

In order to determine the best possible remedy for this Grievance, your Union requires evidence from the membership of BCSS denying vacation requests. If you have had your vacation request during the prime-time vacation period denied, please contact your Union with this information by June 17, 2024:

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Oliver Rohlfs, BCGEU Staff Representative

We will continue to update you on the progress of the Grievance.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice President

Edmund Quan, Local 103 Chairperson

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative on Behalf of Oliver Rohlfs, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP