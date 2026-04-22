Final Offer Vote Results

Dear members,





Between April 13 & 17, you voted on Atira's Final Offer and the results are in: a majority of members voted no to signing the non-provincially funded (NPF) agreement, which would have resulted in cuts to pay and benefits. Here is the vote summary:



No Votes: 29 (55.8%)

Yes Votes: 23 (44.2%)

Total Voters: 52

Eligible Voters: 128



This was the employer's last and final offer, so there will be no further NPF negotiations. However, our union will continue to ensure the employer adheres to all existing collective agreement provisions and defend members' rights.



To all who participated in the vote, your voice has been heard, but Atira's funding shortfalls persist. It's the employer's responsibility to decide how to address these budgetary issues.





In solidarity,



Aiden Feizi – Area 04 BCGEU staff representative, field services

Prashant Mukherjee -- Area 03 BCGEU staff representative, field services









UWU/MoveUP