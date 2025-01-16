B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

BUILDING OPERATOR (AR2)

JOB ID: UWU009

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

January 15, 2025

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 95,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services. The BCGEU operates 12 area offices across the province and three buildings in Burnaby, BC which house our headquarters staff.

The BCGEU is seeking an experienced multi-site building operator for the union's Facilities Department. The individual will have sound experience in facilities management and working with capital projects under the direction from the Director of Operations. In this role, the successful applicant will work closely with other Facilities staff and the Director of Operations to ensure that the union's buildings are well maintained and are operating effectively to service our membership. This position schedules physical asset management activities and is a technical resource for internal and external stakeholders.

This position is located in Burnaby. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Building Operator Activities

Oversee and manage preventative maintenance programs, including minor repairs, to maintain the functionality of facilities including but not limiting to:

Assisting in developing annual maintenance or repair schedules to ensure timely upkeep of all facilities;

Coordinating and managing all building and major equipment inspections, ensuring compliance with safety, environmental and operational standards;

Plan and oversee the maintenance for the interior and exterior of facilities, including 5 local offices and 10 area offices across the BC region;

Identify and report any major building system issues, equipment repairs, or replacements to the Director of Operations in a timely manner;

Maintain inventory control of equipment and supplies, ordering replacements as needed or directed;

Maintain security system integrity including not limited to issuing of security cards and/or alarm codes to staff and elected officers of the union;

Respond to and manage workflow of service requests through departmental service requests portal; and

Address on-the-job issues, concerns, and complaints promptly and professionally.

Provide emergency after-hours response as required and directed.

Contractor Management

Coordinate and oversee third-party contractors to ensure adherence to specifications, standards, safety practices, and contractual obligations;

Monitor the quality of work completed by contractors, ensuring it meets the approved quotes and workmanship standards; and

Serve as the subject matter expert on facilities-related projects/tasks and engage with outside contractors / consultants as needed.

Budgets

Assist in the development of capital planning, amortization, mandatory operating equipment budgets, and major asset maintenance budgets for facilities-related projects during the budgeting cycle;

Ensure capital projects are completed on time, to scope and within budget; and

Identify and report any cost overruns ahead of time so that additional budget could be requested from senior leadership.

Procurement and Contract Management

Coordinate all or part of procurement process, in accordance with procurement protocols, including but not limited to:

Initiating request for proposals, request for quotations, standard service arrangements, etc.;

Preparing scope of work and price lists;

Preparing and executing contracts as directed;

Identify opportunities for energy and cost savings and provide recommendations to improve efficiency; and

Coordinate and manage contractor COI and WCB letters – ensure all are current.

Occupational Health and Safety

Attend joint occupational health and safety meetings as the employer rep as required under the direction of the Director of Operations.

Strike Coordinating Activities

Organize logistics for external contracted facilities and equipment during strikes, as directed by the strike coordinating committee.

Policies, Procedures, and Modernization

Utilize BCGEU internal systems (such as records management, JIRA SM, and server retention) to accurately store maintenance logs and other relevant documentation for retrieval;

Assist in updating policies and procedures; and

Ensure the union's financial and other policies and procedures are adhered to.

Other

Any other Facilities or Building Operator related activities as deemed necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Post-secondary education in facilities management or related area (red seal trades certificate or 4th class power engineering certificate);

Minimum of Eight (8) years' experience performing at a senior level in commercial facilities management and building operations;

Experience in commercial property management as the landlords representative in property management and maintenance;

Experience not only leading projects such as renovations, large scale major asset replacements, but also overseeing the work of consultants and contractors;

Experience developing and ensuring compliance with annual maintenance and repair schedules, budgets and capital plans is desirable;

Knowledge and experience with electrical, plumbing, mechanical and other building systems operations;

Ability to read construction drawings with general knowledge of building envelope/construction;

Be a team player that will work collaboratively as a team with other building operators;

Proficient in technology as required to operate relevant safety, security, building systems, equipment and tools;

Ability to communicate clearly and in a professional manner (verbally and in writing) to key stakeholders including but not limiting to elected officials, senior leadership team, staff, members, etc.;

Strong analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills;

Knowledge of occupational health and safety regulations and requirements;

Abilities to prioritise and manage multiple tasks simultaneously; and



Detail-oriented and have a can-do, proactive approach to resolving issues.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Weekly: $4,408.03 - $4,788.96

Annually: $115,002.42 - $124,940.61

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected].