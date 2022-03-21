B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION



BUSINESS ANALYST

TEMPORARY



INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

April 25, 2022



The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a temporary business analyst to work with the union's Data and Development team for up to 12 months. The Data and Development team is a small technology team tasked with delivering digital solutions for the union's members and internal stakeholders.

As a Business Analyst, you will work directly with the development team. The role involves eliciting, documenting, and managing requirements throughout the entire iterative software development lifecycle. In addition to the software component, this role involves analysis and management of business process improvements.

The BCGEU has several modernization and transformation initiatives, so the ability to effectively organize and prioritize the development team's work is of critical importance to this role.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Organize and facilitate requirements elicitation sessions with union members and other internal stakeholders

Analyse requirements, data, business processes, or other artifacts and report findings to management and other stakeholders

Manage Jira backlogs of user stories, bugs, and tasks

Facilitate requirement refinement with the Data and Development team

Work closely with QA to ensure that the software is working to specification

Document software features, and business processes

Assist with software support escalations and investigations as required

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS

5-7 years' experience working directly with a software development team(s) as a Business Analyst, or Product Owner in an agile environment.

Experience planning, and managing software releases spanning multiple components / products

Demonstrated history of proficiency in project and risk management

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with an ability to present material to stakeholders

A university degree in computer science or other related discipline with an IT focus (or equivalent education and experience)

Preference may be given to candidates with:

Product management experience

Experience working with CRM, or financial systems

UI/UX design experience and ability to use Adobe XD/Figma to visually convey requirements

Experience working as a scrum master, or scrum coach

Basic to intermediate SQL

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $3,404.88 - $3,795.03

Annual: $88,830.94 - $99,009.68

Transportation allowance: $550 monthly

Temporary full-time position. Paid vacation (3 weeks), comprehensive health and welfare benefit package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan for eligible employees.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, May 9, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland







