B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

FRONT-END DEVELOPER

(Temporary)

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

October 3, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a Front-End Developer to work on the union's development team for a term of up to 36 months. The BCGEU's development team is a small technology team tasked with delivering digital solutions for the union's members and internal stakeholders.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a front-end developer, you will work directly with the union's current development team. The role involves working with our business analysts, developers, and QA testers to design, develop and implement user interface components and features for existing and new web applications. In addition, you will be required to:

Collaborate on the design and development of new and existing systems

Facilitate requirement refinement with the development team

Analyse project requirements and work with the development team to break down and estimate user stories

Work with business analyst and stakeholders to help design UI/UX to fulfill business needs

Work with backend developers to design and develop updates to full stack system for meeting business requirements by integrating UIs with backend APIs

Work closely with QA staff to ensure that the software is working to specification

Consistently improve code quality, scalability, security and documentation alongside team members

Assist with software support escalations and investigations as required

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years' experience working in a software development team(s) as the Front End developer in an agile environment, working to implement designs alongside full-stack developers.

Extensive experience using Vue.js to build front end applications

Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Experience designing for multiple devices from desktop to mobile

Able to translate user experience and design into clean, modular, and scalable code that follows web standards

Designing for accessibility and working within WCAB 2.1 guidelines

Good understanding of web services, REST APIs and microservice based architecture

Familiarity with JavaScript testing tools and methods

Expertise with Source Configuration Management (Git, Bitbucket)

Experience working with PostgreSQL and/or Microsoft SQL Server

Familiarity with secure software development practices

Ability to work collaboratively within your team and across functions

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A university degree in computer science or other related discipline (or equivalent experience)

Knowledge of the labour movement, and/or labour movement experience

Preference may be given to candidates with:

Experience working with CRM, or financial systems

Java, SpringBoot, PHP backend development experience

UI/UX design experience and ability to use Adobe XD/Figma/Sketch to visually convey requirements

Experience working as a scrum master, or scrum coach

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $3,404.88 - $3,795.03

Annual: $88,830.94 - $99,009.68

Transportation allowance: $550 monthly

Three-year term position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement, including paid vacation (3 weeks), comprehensive health and welfare benefit package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan for eligible employees. The BCGEU does not offer full-time remote work and the successful candidate will be expected to work in the office at least some of the time.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland