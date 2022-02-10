The BCGEU was advised today of the details of the provincial government's return to the workplace plan.



The Head of B.C.'s Public Service announced this afternoon that telework agreements will be implemented starting March 1st for B.C. public service workers, and that all ministries will have telework agreements fully in place by April 4th.



As you know, these arrangements are generally handled ministry by ministry and office-by-office and based on government figures, 40 per cent of employees have a telework agreement in place. We have asked for details on this number.



We've been expecting this announcement since the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) announced the gradual lifting of restrictions last week, and we'll be working to make sure the transition is handled according to our collective agreements.



We are at the public service bargaining table right now through mid-March and remote work/flexible work is a high priority issue for our members in this round of bargaining.



As the government moves forward with their economic plan, issues like remote work are going to be critical to B.C.'s ability to recruit and retain the workers we will need to deliver the public services that the public relies on.





