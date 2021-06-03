B.C. government to provide new funding for health science professional development



Working in partnership with the government of British Columbia, $3 million in new funding has been secured to support professional development for members covered by the Health Sciences Professional Bargaining Association collective agreement. The funding, provided by the BC Ministry of Health, will allow members to pursue further specialization of skills in key professions.



"The burden on those who have kept our health care system running throughout the pandemic has been enormous, so I am pleased to see this support for health sciences professionals wishing to maintain and upgrade their areas of specialization going forward," said Stephanie Smith, president of the BCGEU.



Key points about the new professional development funding:

The funding is to be allocated to training and upgrading skills for HSPBA members working in professions experiencing shortages, or in rural and remote locations, as well as ongoing required professional development for all HSPBA members;

The funding will apply to education or training commenced between April 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022;

The education or training must pertain to professional development in a health science professional discipline being practiced in the public health care system; and

Eligible expenses for reimbursement include tuition fees, registration fees, cost of required books or materials, and other reasonable education-related expenses and may also include reasonable costs of travel and accommodation if the applicant must travel or temporarily relocate to attend education or training or related clinical placement.

The BCGEU's share of the funding is $300,000 and applications will open in the fall. Details on how to apply will be circulated before applications open and we encourage all HSPBA members to consider this opportunity to support your professional development.









UWU/MoveUP