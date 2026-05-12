B.C. Wildfire fighters bring their solutions to Ottawa

As wildfire seasons get longer and continue increasing in complexity, all levels of government need to come together to be involved in not only the coordination of resourcing tools and technology needs, but also to ensure those who are involved in responding to these wildfires have their work classified appropriately and receive the proper access to preventative healthcare. But as everyone who works in the sector knows well, the best policies are developed when real world experience from the frontlines of wildfire fighting is included and valued.



That's why this February, we went to Ottawa with a team of wildfire fighters and union leaders to meet with Members of Parliament, Senators and policy officials. Together we shared stories from the front lines and our ideas for solutions with almost 30 individuals who have a role to play in supporting change around the issues we raised. Our main message boiled down to two words: professionalism and safety.



Our three key asks at all of our lobby day meetings were:

Classify wildfire fighters properly in the National Occupational Classification (NOC)

Preventative occupational health screening, including early cancer detection and screening for other presumptive conditions linked to wildland firefighting

Improved coordination of federal, provincial and regional responses to wildfires

Wildfire fighters deserve the same recognition, protections, and supports as other emergency services workers across Canada. Currently, in the NOC, wildfire fighters are classified as 'silviculture workers', not as firefighters. This means that wildfire fighters and their work are not currently recognized as professional firefighters, emergency services or disaster response. This classification fails to acknowledge the role that wildland firefighters play in public safety and does not acknowledge wildfire fighters as first responders.



We also brought a clear message to all our meetings with decision makers that occupational health and safety must include prevention and presumptive health coverage. Presumptive coverage allows certain conditions, such as cancers, heart disease, and mental health disorders like PTSD, to be automatically presumed work-related based on the firefighter's occupation and exposure, reducing the burden on workers to prove the connection. We believe that presumptive health coverage for wildland firefighters should be universal across Canada, transparent and accountable.



We left the meetings feeling energized, heard, and with a sense that our concerns are being taken seriously. As one member put it, "It was so empowering to be able to share my story with members of the government and to let them know why they need to put wildfire fighters firmly on the agenda".



Our union is most effective when we work together. After all, you are the experts in your field and it's your voice and your story that will make all the difference when we are pushing for change. We hope many more of you will get involved as our union continues to push for greater recognition and occupational health and safety for all firefighters.



In solidarity,



Sebastian Kallos

Component 20 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP