Back at the table: Bargaining resumes in Vancouver



This week, bargaining resumed in Vancouver between your bargaining committee and your employer – the B.C. government's Public Service Agency.



Your bargaining committee remains steadfast on advancing the key priorities identified by thousands of members through the most extensive consultation in our union's history. These priorities include:

Competitive wages that address the affordability crisis public service workers are facing

Fair and equitable access to telework, and

A modernized contract with faster resolution of grievances and a classification system that more fairly values our work.

Decades of Progress at the Bargaining Table



Public service bargaining has delivered significant wins for BCGEU members-because we've stood together and fought for what matters.



Over the years, collective bargaining has secured real improvements to wages, benefits, job security, workplace safety, and equity. From achieving pay equity to fighting off privatization, these hard-won gains have shaped the working conditions public service workers rely on today.



As we continue bargaining this round, it's worth remembering what solidarity can achieve.

Explore some of the major gains we've made together.



In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP