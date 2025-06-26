Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement.

Stacey Campbell and your bargaining committee will be arranging a meeting at your worksite to provide you with the details of the tentative agreement, answers your questions, and to give you a ballot to vote. Date, time and location details will follow shortly.

We look forward to seeing you at the meeting!!!

In solidarity,

Angela Watson, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Janet Gunda, Bargaining Committee Member

Stephanie Clark, Bargaining Committee Member

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP