Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that negotiations for a renewal agreement will begin today, March 8th. We are scheduled to bargain for the rest this week and next week. The Employer and union will be exchanging non-monetary proposals. Then the hard work begins.

To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Thanks for your patience and Support

In solidarity,

Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP