Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that negotiations for a renewal agreement will begin today, March 8th. We are scheduled to bargain for the rest this week and next week. The Employer and union will be exchanging non-monetary proposals. Then the hard work begins.
To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
Thanks for your patience and Support
In solidarity,
Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member
Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member
Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member
Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member
Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
