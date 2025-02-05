To: All BCGEU Members at Technical Safety BC
Re: Bargaining Chair Acclaimed
Please be aware that Florin Moldovan has removed his name as a nominee for the Bargaining committee chairperson position therefore an election will not be required.
Congratulations to Lawren Nemeth on being acclaimed for the position Bargaining Committee Chairperson.
If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, ask them to check their junk mail folder or log in to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to request a BCGEU Member account.
In solidarity,
Gary Bennett
Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
Rob Davis, Comp 20 VP, Local 2004
All Comp 20 Local Chairs
All Area Offices
Simon Kelly, Staff for Comp 20
Richard Tones, Director, Negotiations
Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations
