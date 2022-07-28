To: All BCGEU Members at Pain BC

Re: Bargaining Committee – Alternates Election Results for Pain BC

The election for alternates for your bargaining committee closed on Monday December 6, 2022. There were two alternate positions available and three nominees. Thank you to everyone who put your name forward!

Please join me in congratulating Leah Smith and Ari Spence in being elected as alternates to the Pain BC bargaining committee.

Keep an eye out for bargaining notices and information, including the surveys – FYI we generally send these out by home email, so if you haven't provided your home email to us yet, please forward it along.

Thank you again to every nominee for stepping up.

In solidarity,

Earl Moloney

Staff Representative, Negotiations





