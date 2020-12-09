Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Bargaining committee - South Hill Child Care Society - BCGEU
Published on December 09, 2020
I am pleased to announce that Usha Saroha has been nominated and acclaimed for the open position of bargaining committee member for South Hill Child Care. I want to thank Usha for stepping forward to represent you during this round of bargaining.
If you have not already had an opportunity to complete a bargaining survey please submit one directly to Usha or the area office as these provide the committee with important information on bargaining priorities.