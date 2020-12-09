 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Bargaining committee - South Hill Child Care Society - BCGEU

Bargaining committee - South Hill Child Care Society - BCGEU

Published on December 09, 2020

I am pleased to announce that Usha Saroha has been nominated and acclaimed for the open position of bargaining committee member for South Hill Child Care. I want to thank Usha for stepping forward to represent you during this round of bargaining. 

If you have not already had an opportunity to complete a bargaining survey please submit one directly to Usha or the area office as these provide the committee with important information on bargaining priorities. 

In solidarity,

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of bargaining questionnaire here.



UWU/MoveUP