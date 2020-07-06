The nomination period has closed and we have received three nominations for the three positions on your bargaining committee.



Please join me in congratulating:

Andy Tait (Parksville)

Candace Lucas (Campbell River)

Keelin Fines (Parksville)

They have been acclaimed as members of the bargaining committee and will represent you in negotiating your first collective agreement.



The committee will begin meeting in caucus shortly to prepare for upcoming negotiations with the employer. We will be looking for your input in a bargaining survey, so watch your email for details.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.





