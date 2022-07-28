The nominations have closed and there will be an election for the two alternate positions for Pain BC's Bargaining Committee.



The candidates for the Bargaining Committee alternates are (in random order)

Ari Spence

Leah Smith

Kimberlee Budd

Voting Information



The election will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Monday November 21, 2022 at 9 AM and will close on Monday December 5, 2022 at 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential and has verified that the credential email isn't hiding in their spam/ junk email folder (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than (date) at 9 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



In solidarity,



Earl Moloney

Staff Representative, Negotiations



