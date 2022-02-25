IMPORTANT NOTICE

Ruby Driedger has been acclaimed as a member of your Fleetwood Villa bargaining committee. Welcome, Ruby.

Tammy Edgar has withdrawn her nomination which means that elections are no longer necessary. Thank you, Tammy, for putting your name forward.

The election is cancelled. Please ignore the email asking you to vote. If you have already submitted your ballot, it will be destroyed.

This bulletin will also advise that Narinder Kishen ("Nikki") has resigned from the bargaining committee. Thank you, Nikki, for your service. Should a decision be made to fill that vacant position, a separate election will be conducted.

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle

Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP