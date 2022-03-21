At the close of nominations, eight members were nominated to fill three positions for the Hard Rock Casino bargaining committee. This means voting is required. The nominated members are:



Germaine Bourasaw Geoff Kay

Jim Davies Katherine Wiebe

Matty Ruston Mark Chun

Umesh Kumar Steven Chum



In addition, four members were nominated to fill one position as bargaining committee chairperson, and voting is required. The nominated members are:



Matty Ruston Geoff Kay

Jim Davies Mark Chun



The nominees’ names for each ballot have been randomized; they will be randomized this way on the ballot. The three highest vote-getting candidates for the member ballot will be the committee members and the first highest vote-getting candidate for chairperson ballot will be chairperson.



Voting Information

This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before May 12th. Voting will open on May 12th at 9:00 am and will close on June 12th at 5:00 pm. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Tuesday, June 7th at 5:00 pm. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here





