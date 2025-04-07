We are excited to announce that Maiya Beech and Sage Galatyne have been acclaimed as your bargaining committee members.

Congratulations to your new bargaining committee!

The Bargaining Committee will work with the assigned BCGEU Negotiator in negotiating your next collective agreement.



The role of the bargaining committee members includes:

Attending caucus meetings and developing bargaining proposals.

Gathering and distributing information to members at the worksite.

Attending collective bargaining sessions with the Employer.

Providing feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process.

Assisting with meetings that may be held related to bargaining.

Next Steps:

We will be reaching out to you about what your priorities are for the next collective agreement. Please keep an eye on your inbox for bargaining surveys and meeting invites.

Curious about the bargaining process? Check out the stages of bargaining as described below:

1) Pre-Bargaining or Preparation

It is during this stage that proposals are developed. But, before that occurs your bargaining committee must gather information by reviewing workplace issues, existing workplace policies or rules, changes to applicable law, and seeking member input. Member input ranges from surveys, meetings, individual feedback, or any other forums that are specific to the bargaining unit. Member input will be sought throughout the bargaining process.

We are currently at the pre-bargaining stage.

2) Bargaining

Once the proposals have been developed, we will sit down with your Employer to exchange proposals and begin the process of negotiating your first collective agreement. The intention is to reach a tentative settlement which will be put to the members for a ratification vote. A tentative settlement is usually arrived at without the need for job action, however, that is not always the case. If negotiations reach an impasse, members may need to exercise their right to strike to achieve their priorities. You will know well in advance should your bargaining committee feel it is necessary to obtain a strike vote; that decision will not be made without member input.

3) Voting and Ratification

Members are entitled to vote on a tentative settlement which is why it's referred to as a "tentative" agreement. The terms of the agreement do not become your first collective agreement until ratified by the members. Once ratified, the terms and conditions contained in the tentative agreement become your first collective agreement and become legally binding on the Employer, the Union and its members.

4) Post-Ratification/Bargaining

The collective agreement is created and signed off. The changes are typically effective upon ratification not when the new collective agreement has been signed off and printed.

We will communicate regularly through bargaining bulletins, member meetings, and one-on-one conversations at each stage of the process.

